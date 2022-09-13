Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.13.2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (Sept. 12), the world was shocked to learn that PnB Rock was fatally gunned down in Inglewood, California. While dining with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang, she took a photo of her food and shared their location on her Instagram Stories. Shortly after, the Philadelphia rapper was robbed and killed. While many criticized Sibounheuang’s actions, Cardi B is coming to her defense.

“I highly doubt nikkas was looking at [PnB’s] babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time,” Cardi tweeted to her 23 million followers.

Fans thanked Cardi for her kind words. “PERIOD … THANK YOU FOR USING YOUR PLATFORM IN SUCH A KIND LOVING WAY,” one person responded. Another said, “Thank you. I don’t like that people are just assuming negativity on the girl. She’s so traumatized today.” Others questioned why people were blaming PnB’s girlfriend instead of the actual robbers and pointed out that it could have been a restaurant patron or employee who shared his information.

Before the fatal robbery took place, videos were posted on their Instagram Stories showing the two riding around alone. PnB was seen wearing multiple chains in the clips. Many urged their followers to be careful in certain situations moving forward. Tweets compared his killing to Pop Smoke’s, another rapper who was tragically killed in Los Angeles during a robbery in 2020.

In his case, he posted a video to his Instagram Stories that accidentally showed the address to a home he was staying at. PnB and Sibounheuang share a child together. We will continue to keep their family and loved ones in our thoughts during this difficult time.

