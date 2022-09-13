Currently, hip hop is reeling from the loss of PnB Rock, who was shot and killed at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles in Los Angeles on Monday (Sept. 12). According to witness accounts, at least one armed individual entered the restaurant and demanded items from the Philly star. Following a verbal exchange, the suspect then fired multiple shots before fleeing in a getaway car.

About a week prior to his tragic passing, PnB Rock appeared on “Off the Record with DJ Akademiks” to speak on his life and career. During the episode, he also opened up about both the dangers of being famous in L.A. and the precautions that he takes when he’s in the city:

“I do me … I don’t really be outside like that, neither, to be in the mix of the dumb s**t … I’m at places where n**gas prolly ain’t really gonna be at on no gangsta s**t, doing the same s**t I’m doing, you feel me? And nine times out of 10, I’m not going to the club. N**gas ain’t gonna be able to catch me after no club, no strip club, none of that, that be where the s**t, n**gas be out lacking … I’m not gonna put myself in no situations ’cause I know what happens in those situations.”

He also recounted a few times when robbery attempts seemed to be in play, including while enjoying a day with his family:

“N**gas was just talkin’ loud as s**t, wanting me to hear their conversation. And it’s like, I’m with my peoples, I’m with my daughter and my girl. Like, why are they talkin’ ’bout this gangsta s**t … we outside, we on Fairfax. I’m like, man … I already peeped the blitz, we out.”

Check out the full story and more in an excerpt from PnB Rock‘s interview below.