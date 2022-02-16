Back in December, PnB Rock celebrated his birthday with an EP titled 2 Get You Thru The Rain. The body of work boasts six tracks, features names like Lil Baby and Young Thug, and was preceded by his successful single, “HIGH.”

He has now made his swift return to share the latest visual from the project. The newly released ” Lost U 2 Da Game” video puts PnB’s acting chops to the test as he stars in his own storyline driven offering. In the clip, PnB delivers his pain-filled lyrics as the opening scene shows him losing someone he loved:

Miss my dawgs, wish I could ’em but I can’t (But I can’t) RIP, that wasn’t in the plans (In the plans)/ If I had one wish it would be a second chance (A second chance) wanna tell you that I love you and hold your hand (Hold your hand)/ Ever since I lost you, damn, I’ve been so lost (Lost)/ Wanna hear your voice, ain’t talk to you in so long (Long)

Been reminiscin’, man, this shit ain’t been the same (Same), everything been different since we lost you to the game/ Every now and then, I find myself in this position (Ooh, why?)/ The face full of tears while I’m standin’ in this kitchen (Ooh, why?)

At the top of last year, PnB Rock dropped his single titled “Rose Gold,” a track notable for its posthumous appearance from King Von. That track was released around the same time as his song “Ordinary,” which features the late legend Pop Smoke. Other notable collaborations from PnB last year include “Life Has Changed” with K Camp and “Fendi” with Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz.

Be sure to press play on PnB Rock’s brand new music video for “Lost U 2 Da Game” down below.