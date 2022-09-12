As previously reported by REVOLT, Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed during a robbery at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles on Monday (Sept. 12) afternoon.

A gruesome video floating around on Twitter shows PnB Rock, 30, fighting for his life in a pool of blood moments before he was pronounced dead by law enforcement.

According to TMZ, a source said that it appeared the shooter targeted the rapper because no one else was shot or assaulted and there were lots of people eating inside the restaurant. The source also told the media outlet that it appears the shooter snatched jewelry off of PnB Rock and fled the scene. There are surveillance cameras inside of the restaurant, so it could help police apprehend the shooter.

Social media is in shambles as fans react to the rapper’s tragic death. Twitter user Omg_isha2 said, “That video of PNB Rock shot and laying in his own blood should have never hit the internet. We’re so numb to this s**t and lack common fucking decency and decorum. He has a family that shouldn’t have to see that. Everything ain’t meant to be shared. Damn.”

That video of PNB Rock shot and laying in his own blood should have never hit the internet. We’re so numb to this shit and lack common fucking decency and decorum. He has a family that shouldn’t have to see that. Everything ain’t meant to be shared. Damn. — Isha (@omg_isha2) September 12, 2022

“That Pnb Rock shit just pissed me off. You can do everything right and some p**sy will come take your life because they feel like they deserve something YOU worked for,” SheerOpulence2 tweeted.

That Pnb Rock shit just pissed me off. You can do everything right and some pussy will come take your life because they feel like they deserve something YOU worked for. — Reginald 💥☄️ #ForeverTrill (@SheerOpulence2) September 13, 2022

“PnB Rock really died because of the greed of bummy a** niggas. Disgusting. Rest In Peace to the fallen,” tweeted Vicecs.

PnB Rock really died because of the greed of bummy ass niggas. Disgusting. Rest In Peace to the fallen. — juice wayne (@visecs) September 13, 2022

“PNB Rock is a celebrity. Anyone in that establishment could’ve hit someone up and said he was there. I know everyone on Twitter like to be detectives and want to use everything as a teaching moment, but I’m not bout to talk about his girl posting their location. We don’t know,” Brothergram expressed on Twitter.

PNB Rock is a celebrity. Anyone in that establishment could’ve hit someone up and said he was there. I know everyone on Twitter like to be detectives and want to use everything as a teaching moment, but I’m not bout to talk about his girl posting their location. We don’t know — Marcus Gram | Vending Machine Expert (@brothergram) September 12, 2022

You can read more Twitter reactions below:

PnB Rock was one of the first people i met out here. i remember being tucked away at a shoot feeling out of place & he went to the director and told them to make sure to prioritize me the same way. he was gentle and kind with me, a newcomer and stranger. rest in peace, man. 💔 — CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) September 13, 2022

Rip PnB rock shits sad we lose rappers to jealously and hate every other month now — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵‍💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) September 13, 2022

Rappers dedicate their lives to making it out the hood and it’s still not good enough for hood problems to stop following them. It’s the most heartbreaking cycle. RIP PNB Rock 💔 — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) September 13, 2022

Wow, Rest in Peace PNB Rock. 💔 Absolutely heartbreaking, I used to listen to this man in highschool, he got me through some of my breakups. — Náosha (@knowingnaosha) September 13, 2022

PnB Rock and pnb rock gf last video before he passed away at the age of 30 due to a Los Angeles shooting. 💔 Rest In Peace 🕊 pic.twitter.com/tjBHDEYAIP — Abuja Boy🦅 (@p_jasini) September 13, 2022