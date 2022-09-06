By Regina Cho
Over the weekend, PnB Rock returned with his new single, “Luv Me Again.” The track marked his first independent release and was produced by ​D.A. Got That Dope. On the new release, the Philly-bred singer croons over the airy, guitar-led beat that serves as the perfect back track for his lovestruck lyrics:

I wanna hear it again (Again), so tell me you love me again (Love me again)/ Tell me you trust me again (Trust me again), tell me it’s us ’til the end (‘Til the end)/ I wanna touch you again (Again), I wanna cuddle again (Cuddle again), I wanna f**k you again (F**k you again)/ Shorty, let’s make it a plan (Yeah), I’ll be on my way tonight (Tonight)/ Private jet, I ain’t missin’ no flight (No flight)

Come put that d**k in your life (D**k in your life), I’m tryna make you my wife (Yeah)/ Remember the first day I met you (Met you), I could just tell you was special (You was special)/ After the first day I sexed you (Sexed you)/ 

“If you ain’t heard I dropped my first independent single on ALL PLATFORMS!” he wrote on Instagram. “‘Preciate all the love I been getting from my fans and supporters no kizzy this s**t to the moon with us.”

Earlier this year, PnB Rock shared his SoundCloud Daze project, a 12-song homage to the pivotal era with features from names like Pasto Flocco, Yung Fazo, Tennisboywill, and Iayze. Prior to that, PnB Rock celebrated his birthday in December with an EP titled 2 Get You Thru The Rain. The body of work boasted six tracks, featured names like Lil Baby and Young Thug, and was preceded by his viral single, “HIGH.”

Be sure to press play on PnB Rock’s brand new “Luv Me Again” single down below.

 

