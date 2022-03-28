A few weeks ago, PnB Rock shared his latest project SoundCloud Daze, a 12-song homage to the pivotal era with features from names like Pasto Flocco, Yung Fazo, Tennisboywill, and Iayze. Over the weekend, PnB returned to present his latest offering from the project, the official video for “I’m Chosen.” The trippy new visual was shot and edited by Forgetter, which sees the melodic artist weaving in and out of glowy scenes while he and his co-star Yung Fazo deliver their flows:

All that I wanna do, is get rich and ball with my crew/ All that I want from you, just ride for me like I ride for you cause my heart is frozen/ My trust done been broken, hard to show emotions bad lil bitch gon ease my stress/ Come and bust it open she says PnB do it the best that’s because I’m chosen/ Say that you love me I do not believe you, if I had no money I probably wouldn’t see you/ Fuck you, I’m cool, I don’t really need you

Back in December, PnB Rock celebrated his birthday with an EP titled 2 Get You Thru The Rain. The body of work boasts six tracks, features names like Lil Baby and Young Thug, and was preceded by his successful single, “HIGH.” At the top of last year, PnB Rock dropped his single titled “Rose Gold,” a track notable for its posthumous appearance from King Von. That track was released around the same time as his song “Ordinary,” which features the late legend Pop Smoke. Other notable collaborations from PnB last year include “Life Has Changed” with K Camp and “Fendi” with Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz.

Be sure to press play on PnB Rock’s brand new music video for “I’m Chosen” down below.