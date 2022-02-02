Later this year, Tyla Yaweh will unveil his forthcoming RAGER BØY project, and he even prepped fans recently with his “Hands Up” track with Morray. He then returned to present yet another star collaboration earlier this month, this time linking up with Trippie Redd and PnB Rock for “Do No Wrong.” To keep the momentum for the track going, Tyla has revealed another version visual to accompany the song. The freshly released clip features a more intimate view of what went into “Do No Wrong,” as the lyrics play over a series of studio sessions the three artists had:

I like her demeanor, yeah, I like my bitches meaner, uh, can’t even get them racks up, that’s Venus and Serena/ You see these diamonds clean up, ooh, my bitch drive a 2021/ Boy, you actin’ mad ’cause you drive a Kia, I’m in my bag, bag, bag, your racks sad today’

Checks come in so fast today, I might mix the ’42, I chase it with Lemonade/ Outside with my n***as, we don’t give a fuck, keep a .40 in the Louis bag, I seen some demons I can’t trust/ Mm-hm, drugs all in my system that I trust, mm-hm

Tyla Yaweh made his official debut with Heart Full of Rage a few years ago, which was a well-received project that contained 10 tracks with additional appearances from French Montana and PnB Rock. Now, the world awaits the Floridian star’s next body of work and we’ve already heard top quality singles like “Back Outside,” “All The Smoke” with Gunna and Wiz Khalifa, “Tommy Lee” with Post Malone, and “Stuntin’ on You” with DaBaby, the last of which have already scored Yaweh a Platinum plaque each.

Be sure to press play on Tyla Yaweh’s brand new music video for “Do No Wrong” featuring Trippie Redd and PnB Rock down below.