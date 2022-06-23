As previously reported by REVOLT, yesterday (June 22), Lil Tjay was rushed to a local hospital for emergency surgery after being shot in Edgewater, New Jersey. Although few details were available regarding the incident, we now know that the “Calling My Phone” rapper was shot multiple times during an attempted armed robbery.

Early reports suggested two shootings happened in separate locations, however, it was unclear how many times the individuals were struck. The name of the second victim was also not immediately available. Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella gave updates in a press release. Tjay (real name Tione Jayden Merritt) was with two friends, Jeffrey Valdez and Antoine Boyd when the incident occurred. Boyd was named the second victim and suffered from a single gunshot wound.

Mohamed Konate, 27, of New York City was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree armed robbery and second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, among other charges. New York City Police Department officers and detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office made the arrest. Konate will eventually be extradited to New Jersey.

Although Valdez and Boyd were targeted while with Merritt, Valdez and Boyd were found to be in possession of unlawful weapons. They were arrested and charged as well. The two are currently being held at Bergen County Jail and will appear before a judge in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Yesterday, sources shared that Merritt had undergone surgery but was still being carefully monitored. After being signed to Columbia Records in 2018, Lil Tjay saw success on the Billboard charts when his debut album, True 2 Myself, peaked at No. 5. The artist has also recorded songs with 6LACK, Fivio Foreign and Polo G.

We are wishing Lil Tjay a speedy recovery.