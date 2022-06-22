According to reports, 21-year-old “Run It Up” rapper Lil Tjay is undergoing emergency surgery after being shot. Sources say the incident occurred just after midnight (June 22) in Edgewater, New Jersey. Allegedly, two shootings linked to the situation happened — one at a Chipotle restaurant and another at a nearby Exxon gas station. The extent of his injuries are currently unknown.

TMZ shared that the victim at Chipotle was shot several times and the victim at Exxon on River Road was shot once. The identity of the second person is not available. Fox 5 New Jersey reported that officers first responded to a 911 call at 12:08 a.m.​​ at the fast-food establishment.

Although no specific details were given, the Bergen County Police Department in New Jersey did confirm two individuals were shot around midnight. “Major Crimes Unit and Edgewater PD are investigating a shooting with 2 victims around midnight on 6/22 at 14 The Promenade in Edgewater. More details to follow,” they said in a tweet.

The Promenade is a residential area with several shopping centers located along the Hudson River. Bergen Record, a local newspaper, added that Edgewater police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office were on the scene around 7 a.m. today investigating the shooting. A red Dodge Durango with a bullet hole could be seen as yellow crime scene tape blocked off the area. The outlet reported that blood-soaked towels were present.

At this time, no motives have been given and no suspects have been arrested. Fellow rapper French Montana sent well wishes to the “In My Head” artist with a tweet that read, “Pray for my lil bro Lil Tjay.”

Last year, the Bronx, New York native (born Tione Jayden Merritt) charted on the Billboard Hot 100 with his hit “Calling My Phone” featuring 6LACK and “Headshot” with Fivio Foreign and Polo G. Lil Tjay’s current pinned post on Twitter was an optimistic message promising, “Dis gon be a good summer.”

#BCPONJ Major Crimes Unit and Edgewater PD are investigating a shooting with 2 victims around midnight on 6/22 at 14 The Promenade in Edgewater. More details to follow. @EdgewaterPolice — BCPONJ (@BCPONJ) June 22, 2022

pray for my lil bro lil Tjay 🙏🏽 — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) June 22, 2022