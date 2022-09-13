Photo: Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  09.13.2022

Yesterday (Sept. 12), PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles. The abrupt news sent shock waves throughout the hip hop community and as more and more people continue to find out, the social media reactions have started to trickle in as well.

G Herbo was one of the first to speak out and reposted a photo of PnB Rock on his Instagram Story with the caption: “You just f**ked me up gang. S**t break my heart! Love you bro. God bless yo family.”

Tee Grizzley shared a carousel post on Instagram of some of his favorite memories with the Philly rapper, including ones of them having fun at a wedding together, giving each other gifts, and vibing out to music. “Love you broski. You was a real friend I’ll never forget you,” Grizzley wrote.

After acknowledging he doesn’t usually speak on deaths, Kodak Black also posted a few words to his Instagram Story and shared he recently spoke to PnB about his comeback. “Smh PnB was my boy. I was just [on the phone] with ’em last night!” wrote Kodak. “We be talkin’ about him comin’ back out and poppin’ his s**t again in this rap s**t.”

Chika reflected on a time where the “Selfish” singer showed her kindness at a photo shoot. “PnB Rock was one of the first people I met out here,” she wrote on Twitter. “I remember being tucked away at a shoot feeling out of place and he went to the director and told them to make sure to prioritize me the same way. He was gentle and kind with me, a newcomer and stranger.

You can view the full aforementioned tweets along with other reactions from the hip hop community down below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PURPP (@smokepurpp)

Tags in this article:
Tags
PnB Rock

Trending
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Watch

Rick Williams is a champion for change who wants to make as many lives as possible better

Rick Williams is a true Champion for Change. The proud Detroit native does everything in ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.06.2022
Social Justice

Mother files police report after her 5-year-old son claims a teacher's aide choked him

An outraged mother, Denise Sonnier, said a Beatrice Mayes Institute teacher’s aide choked her 5-year-old ...
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.10.2022
View More