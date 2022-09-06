Over the holiday weekend (Sept. 3), Kodak Black decided to bless the masses with a new single titled “For No Reason.” Produced by DJ Cam, the bass-heavy number is full of boastful raps about the Floridian star’s freewheeling lifestyle:

“I’m up right and stayin’ fast, deada**, whenever I catch ’em, I’ma stretch a check, I’m doin’ lil’ p**sy n**ga baths, everybody know who run the city, come catch him out the door, something out the door went off the hinges, n**ga, know this how I’m livin’, relentless, savage, bring it, I ain’t runnin’ from the static, all of my h**s in love with the Patek, own it right, really rich, ridin’ Double R, Rolls Royce, how I made both of ’em wear it around?”

Back in February, Kodak Black liberated his long-awaited fourth studio LP Back For Everything, which contained 19 songs and a single appearance from Lil Durk. The album peaked at the number two position on the Billboard 200 thanks to 60,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Back For Everything has also been certified gold.

As previously reported by REVOLT, last month saw Kodak Black sending thousands of cases of water to Haiti. His attorney, Bradford Cohen, further explained the decision in an Instagram post:

“[Kodak Black] has been working on this for months. Coordinating with the government of Haiti[,] speaking to teams on the streets. Trying to get the violence to stop and the people of Haiti out of poverty. Building back Haiti quietly for the past year without any fanfare. While others speak about it[,] he is doing it. The Haitian community in South Florida is such an important, vibrant culture. To change things[,] sometimes people need to come together and act as one.”

Press play on Kodak Black‘s latest drop below.