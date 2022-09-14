The saga continues as Tee Grizzley adds another chapter to his ongoing fan-favorite music video series. Yesterday (Sept. 13), the Detroit rapper unleashed the fourth part of the “Robbery” storyline, the official follow-up to April’s “Robbery Part 3.” The new clip was shot by Ben Marc and takes fans along for a wild ride as Grizzley gets out of jail and immediately sets out to get revenge. On the track, he narrates the story scene by scene over some production courtesy of Helluva Beats:

If she told once, she’ll do it twice, can’t make no mistakes, but she got me out, killin’ her make me look like a snake/ Well, if I’m a snake and you a rat, b**ch, you gon’ get ate, rules to this s**t that you can’t break, girl, that’s the price you pay/ Tossed the body clean out the trunk, gun go in the lake, drive to the woods, burn the clothes, ain’t no DNA/ Still got her phone, text her mama like, ‘I know it’s late but I’m gon’ be gone for a week, I’m hеaded to the A’

Back in April, Tee Grizzley unleashed his Half Tee Half Beast mixtape, a 17-track project that saw just two features from Baby Grizzley and Lakeyah. Prior to that was 2021’s Built For Whatever, which came with 19 songs and additional appearances from King Von, Quavo, Young Dolph, YNW Melly, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, G Herbo, Big Sean, and more. Outside of his own releases, Tee Grizzley can also be heard on recent tracks like “Rich Gangsta” by the late King Von and “Wit It” by Drego & Beno.

Be sure to press play on Tee Grizzley’s brand new music video for “Robbery Part 4” down below.