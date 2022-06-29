Hearings regarding the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots are underway and new details continue to unfold. As previously reported by REVOLT, former top White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson shared shocking details with the House select committee yesterday (June 28). Hutchinson testified that former President Donald Trump was fully aware of the dangers rioters presented.

At the time of the attack, Hutchinson worked for Mark Meadows, the then-White House chief of staff. During almost two hours of testimony about the riots, the former aide shared details of the day’s horrific events. While speaking, she described the former president as “irate.” She added that he also wanted to be present for the rioting. Although Trump was instructed to be escorted to the West Wing for safety, he demanded to be taken to the Capitol. While they were in an SUV, Trump became angry and yelled “something to the effect of ‘I’m the fucking president. Take me up to the Capitol now!'” and then lunged at a Secret Service agent. She added that Trump attempted to grab the steering wheel.

While recounting the events of the day, Hutchinson was asked about Trump’s tweets. One tweet showed him saying former Vice President Mike Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and Constitution.” Trump’s tweets reportedly influenced his followers to carry out the dangerous attack and target certain officials. “As an American, I was disgusted. It was unpatriotic. It was un-American. We were watching the Capitol building get defaced over a lie,” Hutchinson said of Trump’s messages.

The former aide also noted Trump did not care about rioters having weapons. “I don’t fucking care that they have weapons,” he reportedly said. “They’re not here to hurt me. Let my people in.” According to ABC News, Hutchinson recalled hearing conversations about the “Oath Keepers” and “Proud Boys” before the incident.

For nearly two hours, Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Trump and Meadows were aware the Capitol was a target and that Trump supporters were armed with weapons when the president told urged them to march to the Capitol on Jan. 6. Follow along: https://t.co/1Km1IZvqgv — ABC News (@ABC) June 28, 2022