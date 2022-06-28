As evidence continues to come out during the Jan. 6 hearings, Trump’s alleged involvement in the tragic event becomes more evident, AP News reports.

According to Cassidy Hutchinson, a key aide in Donald Trump’s White House, the former president was made aware that people rallying on the National Mall during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection had weapons. She also revealed he told officials to “let my people in,” ultimately allowing them to storm the Capitol. The 25-year-old served as the special assistant and aide to former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

“I don’t fucking care that they have weapons,” Hutchinson says Trump said on Jan. 6. “They’re not here to hurt me. Take the fucking mags away. Let my people in. They can march to the Capitol from here.”

Just days before the attacks, the former aide had conversations with Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, Meadows and other officials in the Trump Administration, which she says left her feeling “scared and nervous for what could happen.” As previously reported by REVOLT, at least seven people lost their lives in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. This included four people in the actual crowd of the event, as well as five police officers who served at the Capitol. They passed away in the days and weeks following the riot.

Hutchinson also noted that Meadows informed her “things might get real real bad,” and that Giuliani shared that it was going to be “a great day.” Her account of the events leading up to Jan. 6 have been used throughout the hearings, however, a special session was called this week to hear her public testimony.

The committee chairman, Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, said over the past few days, the panel has received vital information about what was discussed between Trump and his aides during key moments on Jan. 6. He says it was “critical for the American people” to hear this information as soon as possible.