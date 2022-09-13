Twenty four hours after the shooting of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock, Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles, where the rapper was gunned down, reopened for business on Tuesday.

TMZ reports that the South Los Angeles, California restaurant is fully operational and has been cleared after Monday’s (Sept. 12) shooting, but there aren’t many customers dining inside the soul food chain. The news outlet shared several photos of the empty establishment with employees working and clearing plates from tables. Due to the severity of the incident, employees who were present during the attack were given time off.

PnB Rock and his girlfriend were dining in the restaurant on Monday. The couple was soon ambushed in the restaurant, where the suspect waved a gun inside the establishment, demanding the rapper give up his jewelry, according to Los Angeles Police Captain Kelly Muniz. “He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot,” Muniz said. The rapper was shot multiple times and transported to the hospital, where he died 45 minutes later.

The food chain restaurant released a statement on Monday expressing their condolence to Rock’s family, friends and fans. “We are deeply saddened by the death of Rakim Hasheem Allen (also known as PnB Rock), an incredible artist in Los Angeles and everywhere,” the statement read. “His passing represents an enormous loss to each and every one of us.”

It continued, “Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers go to the Allen family at this difficult time. The safety of our employees and guests is our utmost priority. We have and will continue to keep our place of business as safe as possible.”

The suspect (or suspects) has not yet been captured in the case of Rock’s death. He leaves behind three children. He was 30 years old.

You can see Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles’ press statement down below: