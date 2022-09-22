PnB Rock was laid to rest in his hometown of Philadelphia yesterday (Sept. 21). The rapper was fatally shot during a robbery while having lunch at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles on Manchester Avenue in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12.

Sources say Rock was buried during a Muslim funeral at the Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue. Yesterday, XXXTentacion‘s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, posted several photos on her Instagram Stories from the burial. In one post, she held a funeral service program. With a single photo of Rock smiling, the front of the pamphlet read, “In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022.”

In another Story post, she was pictured wearing a black dress while speaking with another woman who was wearing all black. They were outside at what appears to be a cemetery and others were seen in the distance. “Fly high PnB,” the photo said with a white dove emoji.

Before XXXTentacion’s 2018 death, he and Rock collaborated on several songs together, including “Middle Child,” “Bad Vibes Forever,” and “SMASH!” On the day of Rock’s death, Bernard shared an old video of them on her Instagram page. The clip is dated May 10, 2019 and showed them hanging out. Rock held the camera and warned viewers not to play with “Mom Dukes.”

Today (Sept. 22), Rock’s brother, PnB Meen, also posted about the funeral service. “Rode [through] the city with my brother one last time. Never imagined Rock leaving like this. I gotta be strong for the family [and] hold it down,” he began. Meen continued, “I will Inshallah. It’s not over, we just getting started Rock. I appreciate everyone that came. Rock truly loved [and] cared for everyone, [and] I mean everyone. The genuineness was just unreal. This [feels] unreal, but it’s real.”

Meen added, “I love you forever [and] your name [lives] through me. Long live Rock. My right hand, my heart, my big brother man. I got us.” His Instagram post contained a photo of them as kids as well as a mural that read, “RIP PnB.”

