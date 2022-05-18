Today (May 18), streaming giant Hulu released the official trailer for late rapper XXXTENTACION’s upcoming documentary.

“Look At Me: XXXTENTACION” will be available on May 26. The documentary promises to dive into the life of the Florida-born rapper whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy.

Onfroy’s musical career began at the age of 15 when he started making songs and posting them to SoundCloud. By the time he was 17, he had built a solid fanbase and his track “Look at Me” proved to be wildly successful for the young artist, with reports stating that the young rapper had become a multimillionaire from his work.

The “Moonlight” rapper’s successful career was sadly short-lived as he was murdered at the age of 20. Four people were arrested in connection to the 2018 crime, but a motive has yet to be released.

Before Onfroy’s demise, the popular rapper’s life was often overshadowed by controversy. He experienced multiple legal troubles and dealt with depression and mental health issues.

Hulu’s documentary will combine past interviews and social media posts to create a vivid picture of the young, influential rapper. The film pulls from archived footage and interviews with family, friends and romantic partners to get a better idea of who Onfroy was beginning to become.

A description on Hulu’s YouTube page reads, “Director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20.”

Before its Hulu premiere, the film was shown at the SXSW Film Festival in March. News of its release was first announced in 2019 to mark the first anniversary of the Florida rapper’s untimely death.

Check out the trailer for “Look At Me: XXXTENTACION” below.