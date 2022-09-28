Update: Following news that authorities identified Freddie Lee Trone and his son as suspects involved in the killing of Philly rapper PnB Rock, a new update revealed the teen’s stepmom was detained as well. According to ABC7 Los Angeles, police identified the woman as 32-year-old Shauntel Trone and booked her on suspicion of being an accessory to murder.

Original Story: As previously reported by REVOLT, today (Sept. 28), the Los Angeles Police Department released the name of a person of interest in the killing of PnB Rock. Officials identified Freddie Lee Trone as “a person involved.” Trone has not yet been taken into custody and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Shortly after Trone’s name and mugshot were released, authorities announced a 17-year-old male was arrested in connection to the robbery and fatal shooting of PnB. Police believe the teen was the shooter and Trone is his father, who drove the getaway car. The Philadelphia rapper was gunned down on Sept. 12 at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.

According to reports, Trone and his son were already in Roscoe’s parking lot when the artist arrived. PnB and his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang were dining at the popular eatery when the robbery and fatal shooting occurred. After PnB’s death, Sibounheuang faced backlash for posting a photo of their food and tagging the location on Instagram just before the incident. Many thought this led the assailants directly to the rapper.

The suspects already being at Roscoe’s could dispel those rumors. LAPD Chief Michel Moore previously said that Sibounheuang was aiding the department with their investigation into PnB’s death. “It’s my understanding that the girlfriend is cooperating fully with us and has shared with the investigators the events leading up to this tragic murder and aftermath as well,” he shared on Sept. 13.

Many offered Sibounheuang words of encouragement during the difficult time. “I highly doubt nikkas was looking at [PnB’s] babymom IG. He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time,” Cardi B posted on Twitter after the shooting.