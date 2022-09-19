On Thursday (Sept. 15), Fat Joe appeared on Charlamagne Tha God‘s Comedy Central show “Hell of a Week” and shared his opinion on the recent murder of PnB Rock saying he is not against the rapper being robbed, but the killer should not have taken his life.

“The young brother was supporting Black-owned businesses, going to the Roscoe’s Chicken with his wife and his kid,” said Fat Joe. “And so we got all these deflections of, ‘Oh, but his wife posted the chicken? Oh, he’s not supposed to wear jewelry?’ How about we not supposed to kill each other?”

“I used to stick people up. I used to rob people. I’m being honest. I’m not trying to front for y’all,” Fat Joe continued. “I’m not against them robbing him. Caught ’em, rob em. Why you gotta kill him? And that’s what bothers me. And not only destroy that family, but what about the other families that are sitting in Roscoe’s and they see somebody get their brains blown out in front of them? You destroyed a whole village with one shot.”

Fat Joe Reacts To Suspect Killing and Robbing PnB Rock For His Jewelry: “I used to stick people up. I used to rob people. I’m not against him robbing him. You caught him, rob him. Why you got to kill him?”pic.twitter.com/ivNea3oBXn — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) September 18, 2022

He then explained, “So, my thing is, when you go to L.A., they got a rule called ‘check in’ or something, right? Why don’t the check-ins check in ahead of time? You know when you go in your hotel, the key’s already ready? Why don’t the OGs tell ’em, ‘Hey, rob ’em, don’t kill ’em.’ And why do we hate us? Why are we not happy about people that come from where we come from being successful? Why do we want to kill them?”

As previously reported by REVOLT, PnB Rock was shot and killed during an attempted robbery while he was eating at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles last Monday (Sept. 12). According to police, a masked gunman entered the restaurant and demanded items from the rapper. There was a verbal exchange and then PnB Rock was shot multiple times before the gunman took the items. Detectives are still trying to track down the suspect, who fled the scene in a vehicle driven by someone else.