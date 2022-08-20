On Friday (Aug. 19), Terror Squad rapper Fat Joe announced he will hit the stage in New York City this fall to perform in a one-man stand-up comedy based on his upcoming memoir The Book of Jose.

The show will be co-produced by Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade. It will also feature a special introduction by Dave Chappelle and celebrity appearances. “The world will be getting Fat Joe at his most authentic, vulnerable, and comedic self on that stage,” the rapper said in a press release. “I’m not holding anything back. I’ve always taken pride in my storytelling, but we’re about to take it to the next level. I’m grateful to Dave Chappelle, Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade for their support in sharing my story and helping make this one-man show the biggest event ever.”

Directed by Chris Robinson and soundtracked by Terror Squad’s discography, the show will reportedly include unfiltered, never-before-heard anecdotes about Fat Joe’s life and career, including his prison stint nearly a decade ago and the time he was kidnapped in Angola, Africa. It will also include old footage and interviews with Fat Joe’s friends, family, and collaborators.

“I’ve worked with great storytellers, but Fat Joe is easily one of the greatest of all-time,” Magic Lemonade executive producer Rikki Hughes said. “Magic Lemonade is excited to work with Joe and Roc Nation to bring his story to life in an unexpected way.”

Fat Joe’s memoir The Book of Jose will be release on Nov. 15 and is currently available for pre-order at Penguin Random House. “The Book of Jose is more than just a book about my career,” Fat Joe said in a statement earlier this year. “It explores the darkest moments of my life—brushes with death, being locked up, losing friends, and dealing with depression—that shaped me as a man. I overcame significant adversity but I’m excited to be in a position to share my story and inspire others through my journey.”