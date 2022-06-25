On Friday (June 24), Showtime and BET Studios announced the development of Fat Joe’s biopic series called The Book of Jose.

According to a Deadline exclusive, Fat Joe, whose real name is Joseph Antonio Cartagena will serve as executive producer alongside Queen of the South and Kevin Hill’s script writer Jorge A. Reyes and Black-ish and We The People’s script writer Kenya Barris.

The Book of Jose will tell the story of the rapper’s evolution from growing up in the drug and violence-scarred streets of the Bronx to becoming a Grammy-nominee, producer, and actor with a career spanning nearly three decades. The series will follow every phase of Fat Joe’s life and the threats that have come in the form of rivals, addiction, incarceration, and death.

The New York rapper is best known for his songs “Lean Back,” What’s Luv?” featuring Ashanti and Ja Rule, “Make It Rain” featuring Lil Wayne, and “All the Way Up” with Remy Ma featuring French Montana and Dre. Fat Joe has appeared in several films including Scary Movie 3 and Happy Feet as well as Spike Lee’s Netflix series She’s Gotta Have It and Empire.

Fat Joe confirmed the biopic series news on his Instagram account. “THE BOOK OF JOSE the book ain’t even come out yet and we shooting the series finally the REAL ON T.V @showtime @@jessyterrero @kenyabarris @ulysses.terrero@jorgeareyes @shaheemreid,” the rapper posted.

A few months ago, Fat Joe and Roc Lit 101, the publishing arm of Roc Nation announced that the rapper’s first memoir, also titled The Book of Jose is set to be released on Nov. 1 of this year.

“The Book of Jose is more than just a book about my career,” Fat Joe said in a statement. “It explores the darkest moments of my life — brushes with death, being locked up, losing friends, and dealing with depression — that shaped me as a man. I overcame significant adversity but I’m excited to be in a position to share my story and inspire others through my journey.”