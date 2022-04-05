After over two decades in the rap game, Fat Joe is ready to tell his story to the world. The rapper is preparing to release his very first memoir, adding published author to his long list of accomplishments.

The Book of Jose will detail Joey Crack‘s “challenging upbringing” in the South Bronx as well as his rise to fame as “one of the biggest rap icons” in New York and beyond. Additionally, the book will give fans some insight into the “tragedies, regrets and glittering triumphs” he experienced throughout his journey.

“The Book of Jose is more than just a book about my career,” Joe said in a statement. “It explores the darkest moments of my life — brushes with death, being locked up, losing friends and dealing with depression — that shaped me as a man. I overcame significant adversity, but I’m excited to be in a position to share my story and inspire others through my journey.”

Fat Joe’s The Book of Jose is set to drop on Nov. 1 under Roc Lit 101, Roc Nation‘s new publishing company. Excited about the new venture, the Bronx rapper took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.

“I’m proud to present my memoir, The Book of Jose. This is my life unfiltered, the story of a kid growing up in the South Bronx’s unforgiving streets and how I became a multi-platinum-selling artist,” he captioned a post on Instagram.

“This ain’t just a rapper’s story, it’s talking about everything [from] police brutality [to] drug abuse, selling drugs, hustling, getting locked up, getting framed, getting betrayed, depression, hip-hop’s greatest moments,” he added in the video. “They’re all in this book.”

The Book of Jose is currently available for preorder. Look below to see Fat Joe make his announcement.