/ 02.17.2022
Bobby Fishscale appears on an all-new episode of the “Big Facts” podcast, during which he discusses his music career, signing with Roc Nation and more. Watch!
LightSkinKeisha talks recent engagement and joining the cast of "Power Book II: Ghost" | 'Big Facts'
On this week’s episode of “Big Facts,” rapper LightSkinKeisha opens up about her recent engagement, ...
Charleston White opens up about his controversial social media persona and more | 'Big Facts'
On an all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Charleston White joins Big Bank, DJ Scream and ...
NLE Choppa on his new healthy lifestyle, music and more | 'Big Facts'
NLE Choppa discusses his new healthy lifestyle, family, vices, the Atlanta airport incident and more ...
Kevin Gates talks mental health, being sexual assaulted as a kid, music and more | 'Big Facts'
Kevin Gates joins “Big Facts” to discuss his spiritual journey, what stopped him from committing ...