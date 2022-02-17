WATCH

S2 E5 | Bobby Fishscale

00:43:21
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  /  02.17.2022
Categories in this video:
Categories
Big Facts
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Bobby Fishscale

Episodes

View More View More

LightSkinKeisha talks recent engagement and joining the cast of "Power Book II: Ghost" | 'Big Facts'

On this week’s episode of “Big Facts,” rapper LightSkinKeisha opens up about her recent engagement, ...
By REVOLT

Charleston White opens up about his controversial social media persona and more | 'Big Facts'

On an all-new episode of “Big Facts,” Charleston White joins Big Bank, DJ Scream and ...
By REVOLT

NLE Choppa on his new healthy lifestyle, music and more | 'Big Facts'

NLE Choppa discusses his new healthy lifestyle, family, vices, the Atlanta airport incident and more ...
By REVOLT

Kevin Gates talks mental health, being sexual assaulted as a kid, music and more | 'Big Facts'

Kevin Gates joins “Big Facts” to discuss his spiritual journey, what stopped him from committing ...
By REVOLT
View More View More