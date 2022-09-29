Suspect Freddie Lee Trone, 40, who was wanted for the shooting death of Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock has been found and arrested in Las Vegas Thursday (Sept. 29) afternoon, according to Los Angeles police.

Freddie Lee and his 17-year-old son were both charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, as well as two counts of second-degree robbery. His wife, Shauntel Trone, 38, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

As previously reported by REVOLT, PnB Rock, born as Rakim Allen, was shot and killed while dining at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles with his girlfriend in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. He was 30.

According to TMZ, Freddie Lee and his son, who may not be identified because he is a minor, were already in the parking lot of the restaurant before PnB Rock arrived. The teen was the alleged shooter, while Freddie Lee was the getaway driver. Apparently, they burned the car after the incident.

In a press release announcing the criminal charges, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said, “The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends, and most importantly, his family. The accused individuals’ alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen’s talents.”

He continued, “I thank the investigators who presented the case to my office. As we do every single day, we will work diligently to make sure that those responsible for taking the life of an innocent victim are held accountable.”

PnB Rock, who signed with Atlantic Records in 2015, was named to the XXL Freshman Class of 2017. He was best known for his hit single “Selfish,” which charted at No. 51 in the US Billboard Hot 100 in 2016.