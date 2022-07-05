Highland Park residents are still in shock following the shooting that shook up their community on Monday (July 4). Updates continue to develop as the suspect, Robert E. Crimo III, is in custody. According to CNN, on Tuesday (July 5) a spokesperson for Lake County authorities said investigators believe the suspect planned the attack “for several weeks.” Photos of Crimo have been circulating the internet, matching the face to the alleged gunman.

Christopher Covelli, spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, says Crimo was disguised to conceal his identity. It appears that he was dressed in women’s clothing during the attack in order to cover up his facial tattoos and make an escape. The suspect went to his mother’s home in the area and borrowed her vehicle as officials responded to the attack.

“At this point we have not developed a motive from him,” Covelli said. He added that investigators have no information that the shooting was motivated by race, religion or any other protected status. A news conference took place on Tuesday (July 5), in which authorities did not announce any charges against Crimo.

Three blocks of Central Avenue in downtown Highland Park remain blocked off behind police tape. Photos circulating online show FBI agents patrolling the streets and searching for any additional evidence. The streets of Highland Park are littered with abandoned lawn chairs and other items left behind after frightened attendees fled to safety.

A man who fled the tragic scene with his two sons returned Tuesday and found the wheelchair of his special needs elder son. The family of three made the decision to leave the wheelchair behind as they hurried from the area. The elder son fell out of the chair as they made their escape; the younger sibling carried his brother to safety. “We’re all a little shaken,” the father, Paul Toback told CNN’s “New Day” on Tuesday. “It’s hard to believe this happened, and only (yesterday). And I think we’re all a little shaky and unsettled, (is) probably the best way to describe it.”