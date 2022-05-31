Naomi Osaka was among the fans left in a state of panic during false reports of an active shooter at the Barclays Center early Sunday morning (May 29).

NBC News reports that 10 people were taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries after attendees at the New York sports arena attempted to flee the scene following a loud noise heard during a sporting event.

Osaka detailed her experience among the 19,000 people in attendance at the Gervonta Davis v. Rolando Romero boxing match via Twitter.

“I was just in the Barclays center and suddenly I heard shouting and saw people running, then we were being yelled at that there was an active shooter and we had to huddle in a room and close the doors, I was so fucking petrified man,” said Osaka in a tweet. “I really hope everyone made it out safely, since I’m tweeting this we made it out ok.”

An investigation led by the New York Police Department (NYPD) determined that there were no shots fired at the event and that the incident was a “sound disturbance” inside of the arena that people mistook for gunfire.

“After investigating the incident at the Barclays Center this morning, we determined that no shots were fired,” said the NYPD 78th Precinct in a tweet on Sunday.

The incident comes less than a week since a Texas elementary school shooting claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers last Tuesday (May 24). It is just a few weeks shy of the Buffalo grocery store tragedy that left 10 people dead on a Saturday (May 14) night.

“I was lucky enough to have a security guard with me and I cannot imagine having to navigate through that situation by yourself, let alone being a child and it not being a false alarm,” Osaka expressed in a later statement.