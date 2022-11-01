As the hip hop world mourns the sudden loss of Migos member Takeoff, Desiigner revealed during an Instagram Live that he could not cope with the rapper’s death and is quitting music.

On Tuesday (Nov. 1), the “Panda” rapper went live on his Instagram account, visibly upset and crying. He revealed during the stream that he couldn’t reach out to any of the surviving Migos members — Quavo and Offset. “I can’t call [Quavo], I can’t call Offset, I can’t call none of these n**gas,” he said, crying. After a couple of seconds when Desiigner regained his composure, he declared that he was through with rap music. He said, “Yo, I’m done. I’m done. I’m done. I can’t live like this no more.”

The video ended with Desiigner sending his respects to Takeoff and other fallen rappers including PnB Rock, Biggie, and Nipsey Hussle. On his Instagram Story, the 25-year-old emcee posted a photo with the caption, “I’m done rapping” and two emojis of praying hands and fingers crossed.

As previously reported by REVOLT, 28-year-old Takeoff — whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball — was shot early Tuesday morning in Houston, Texas. Reports say that the Migos member was killed over an alleged dice game gone wrong. There was earlier speculation that his uncle, Quavo, had also been gunned down, but it later turned out to be false.

According to TMZ, Takeoff and Quavo “were there playing dice when an altercation broke out and that’s when someone opened fire, shooting Takeoff … either in the head or near to his head. He was pronounced dead on the scene.” Two other participants of the dice game were reportedly also shot and taken to a nearby hospital to treat their injuries. They remain alive now, but their conditions are unknown.

As of yet, no arrests have been made in connection with Takeoff’s death. We will keep you updated.

See the clip from Desiigner’s Instagram Live down below: