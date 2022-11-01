Currently, the music world and its fans are reeling from the news that Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston earlier this morning (Nov. 1). According to TMZ, the 28-year-old was with his uncle and longtime collaborator Quavo at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston when an altercation ensued over a dice game. He was said to have been hit “either in the head or near to his head” after someone opened fire.

Recently, he appeared on an episode of “Drink Champs” with Quavo in support of their new album, Only Built for Infinity Links, which was released in October and boasted additional features from Mustard, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Gunna, and more. At one point, N.O.R.E. asked the Georgia rapper about his performance on the album, who many feel further confirmed his position as one of the most lyrical artists in the rap game. In response, Takeoff made it clear that his credit is well-deserved:

“Enough is enough. I’m chill, I’m laid back, but it’s time to pop it, you know what I mean? I mean it’s time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them later on when I ain’t here. I want ’em right now.”

Back in 2018, Takeoff released his debut solo LP, The Last Rocket, a 12-song offering that received critical acclaim upon its arrival. Following that, he would continue to deliver show-stealing verses on Quality Control’s Control the Streets, Vol. 2 and Migos’ Culture III. His special brand of bars could also be heard on songs by the likes of Mustard, Rich The Kid, Tyga, Gucci Mane, Nef The Pharaoh, Carnage, and Lil Wayne.

Check out the snippet of Takeoff demanding his respect below. The full “Drink Champs” interview can also be streamed in its entirety here. Our condolences go out to Takeoff’s family, friends and supporters.