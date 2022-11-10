Tomorrow (Nov. 11), fans across the world will pay their final respects as Takeoff of the hip hop group Migos is laid to rest. The Lawrenceville, Georgia native’s funeral will take place at noon at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Although the ticketed event is open to the public for residents within the state, the service sold out within hours earlier this week.

Today (Nov. 10), TMZ learned that Alicia Keys has been added to the list of performers for Takeoff’s Celebration of Life. As previously reported by REVOLT, the rapper was fatally shot in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 while attending a private event at a Houston bowling alley. While the details surrounding his death are still under investigation, local police do not believe the gunman meant to shoot the “Messy” artist. “This is too much…. It’s like every day. RIP Takeoff. Sending light to your family and loved ones. We are losing too many too soon!!” Keys tweeted at the time of his death.

He wanted to collab with you 💔 pic.twitter.com/aTFru4X6aX — ❄️🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) November 1, 2022

Justin Bieber is also reportedly taking the stage for Takeoff’s sendoff. The “Love Yourself” singer collaborated with Migos on multiple projects in the past. While the group hadn’t worked with Keys, it was a dream of theirs. In a recent interview on REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” Quavo and Takeoff expressed their desire to collaborate with the songstress. “We wanted Alicia Keys on the album,” Quavo shared during the conversation. Takeoff joined in, saying, “Matter of fact, we got a song called ‘Alicia Keys.’” The 28-year-old continued, “So yeah, that’s some new info for y’all right there.” The group members revealed that the song was unfortunately taken off of the final version of the album because “No Alicia, no ‘Alicia Keys.’” Quavo continued, “We gotta get Alicia on this.”

Sources have not revealed what Keys is performing during Takeoff’s funeral, but in light of the interview clip, guests may be hearing new music. We will continue to keep his loved ones lifted in prayer during this difficult time.