By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.11.2022

Today (Nov. 11) is a very sad day for the Hip Hop community. As family, friends, and fans across the world attend Takeoff’s funeral this morning at Atlanta, Gerogia’s State Farm Arena, fellow rapper Meek Mill took to his social media to mourn the Migos member.

Rip to [Takeoff]. I barely believe in this s**t we living in. Prayers to your mother, family and the whole QC! You [changed] [the] rules [for sure] my boy! And I apologize for missing your funeral. Ima forever rep y’all boys!” the “Dreams and Nightmares” hitmaker wrote on his Twitter account.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Takeoff was fatally shot at a private event at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston on Tuesday, Nov. 1. According to TMZ, the Atlanta rapper was pronounced dead on the scene, following an altercation during a dice game that resulted in someone opening fire. Although the local police believe Takeoff wasn’t targeted in the act, they are still investigating the incident.

Takeoff, who was only 28-years-old, is Quavo’s nephew and Offset’s cousin. In 2008, they came together to form their rap group Migos. Meek Mill and Migos have been longtime friends and collaborators. They’ve collaborated on singles such as “Migo Dream” in 2014 and “Contagious” in 2017.

According to TMZ, Takeoff’s funeral service featured performances by singers Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber. A maximum of two free tickets were available for attendees and capturing footage was not allowed. His family has requested that instead of flowers and gifts being left at the arena, supporters should donate to The Rocket Foundation, an organization established to support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence. Our deepest condolences go out to Takeoff’s family, friends and fans. May he rest in peace.

