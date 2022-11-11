Losing a loved one is never an easy thing for anyone. The fact of the matter is the grieving process never stops —- we just condition ourselves to handle it better as time goes on. The recent, untimely passing of Takeoff on Nov. 1 is still fresh, so the energy is still off for most of us, including his cousin Offset. The “Clout” rapper was initially on track to release his second LP today (Nov. 11) but due to the unforeseen circumstances, he made the executive decision to delay its arrival. It was already assumed that he would make this move and now, there is no concrete timetable on Offset’s upcoming drop.

That era when Takeoff and Quavo were holding down the fort while Offset was locked up… you had to be there — nelly mancini (@nellychillin) November 1, 2022

The Atlanta rapper slowly unveiled new music over the past few months in anticipation of his follow-up to Father Of 4, including the Baby Keem and Mike Dean-produced “54321” and the Moneybagg Yo-assisted “CODE.” In a leaked message exchange with a fan page, Offset appeared to confirm a delay with the project’s release. The fan page acknowledged that the album’s release was the last thing on Set’s mind following the recent tragedy. In response, the rapper said he’s pushing back the project.

Offset has pushed his solo album back that was originally supposed to drop this Friday. pic.twitter.com/fMxF2NMb31 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 9, 2022

Although Offset has yet to share any public statements about his late cousin and frequent collaborator, he took the time to pay homage by changing his social media pictures and headers to Takeoff. Today, Takeoff’s funeral in Atlanta will take place at the State Farm Arena. The tickets, which were available for free, quickly ran out. This prompted the venue to encourage the public to refrain from entering Atlanta’s downtown core.

Of course Quavo and Offset will be in attendance, but there will be a number of well-known public figures paying their respects as well. Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys are set to perform at the ceremony. Rest easy, Takeoff!