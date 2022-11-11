Photo: Joseph Okpako
By DJ First Class
  /  11.11.2022

Losing a loved one is never an easy thing for anyone. The fact of the matter is the grieving process never stops —- we just condition ourselves to handle it better as time goes on. The recent, untimely passing of Takeoff on Nov. 1 is still fresh, so the energy is still off for most of us, including his cousin Offset. The “Clout” rapper was initially on track to release his second LP today (Nov. 11) but due to the unforeseen circumstances, he made the executive decision to delay its arrival. It was already assumed that he would make this move and now, there is no concrete timetable on Offset’s upcoming drop.

The Atlanta rapper slowly unveiled new music over the past few months in anticipation of his follow-up to Father Of 4, including the Baby Keem and Mike Dean-produced “54321” and the Moneybagg Yo-assisted “CODE.” In a leaked message exchange with a fan page, Offset appeared to confirm a delay with the project’s release. The fan page acknowledged that the album’s release was the last thing on Set’s mind following the recent tragedy. In response, the rapper said he’s pushing back the project.

Although Offset has yet to share any public statements about his late cousin and frequent collaborator, he took the time to pay homage by changing his social media pictures and headers to Takeoff. Today, Takeoff’s funeral in Atlanta will take place at the State Farm Arena. The tickets, which were available for free, quickly ran out. This prompted the venue to encourage the public to refrain from entering Atlanta’s downtown core.

Of course Quavo and Offset will be in attendance, but there will be a number of well-known public figures paying their respects as well. Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys are set to perform at the ceremony. Rest easy, Takeoff!

Tags in this article:
Tags
Migos
Offset
Takeoff

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White on his career & keeping his personal life private | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Singer-songwriter and White Stripes Co-Founder Jack White appears on an all-new episode of “Love & ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.10.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Powerful | 'Bet on Black'

Judges Master P, Pinky Cole, Ron Brown, and special guest LeToya Luckett field impressive pitches ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.08.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and Chadwick Boseman, new music and more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Entertainment Remix segment, we talk all things ‘Black ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.04.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

What it means to be Black and vegan

This week on a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” installment of “Stand Up For,” we ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.04.2022
View More