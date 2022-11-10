Photo: Getty
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  11.10.2022

A flood of flowers and mementos left by fans has formed a memorial for Takeoff in Houston, Texas.

The Migos group member was tragically shot last week on Nov. 1 while he attended a private party with Quavo and several others at 810 Billiards & Bowling. Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries when shots rang out. Authorities have yet to make an arrest in connection to the devastating incident.

Now, at the site, fans are paying their respects to the 28-year-old by lighting candles, leaving heart-shaped balloons, and posting photos of Takeoff on the business’ windows.

As previously reported by REVOLT, a public memorial at State Farm Arena reached capacity within hours of tickets being made available to the public. The service will be held on Friday (Nov. 11) at noon and will feature performances from Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys. Other details regarding the service have not been made public.

Today (Nov. 10) in Atlanta, fans can take advantage of the opportunity to pour out their condolences to Takeoff on a giant card in Downtown Atlanta. The card can be found less than two blocks from State Farm Arena, near the city’s SkyView Ferris wheel, until 6 p.m. The public gesture was set up by the Saving Our Sons campaign. The organization mentors and shares the harsh, deadly realities of gun violence with teens across metro Atlanta.

Hip hop has seen an uptick in gun-related deaths in recent years, leaving many to wonder if the genre has become inherently more violent and in some ways responsible for rappers being gunned down. However, Rev. Al Sharpton says people should not be so quick to blame hip hop for those deaths.

“You have a lot of people in hip hop that are very responsible, that are very creative, that help their community,” he told TMZ. He added, “We should not act like hip hop is synonymous. Those that are violent, we ought to deal with. But a thug is a thug whether they’re singing jazz, whether they’re R&B, whether they’re singing gospel. I know some preachers packing.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Migos
Takeoff

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White on his career & keeping his personal life private | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Singer-songwriter and White Stripes Co-Founder Jack White appears on an all-new episode of “Love & ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.10.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Powerful | 'Bet on Black'

Judges Master P, Pinky Cole, Ron Brown, and special guest LeToya Luckett field impressive pitches ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.08.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and Chadwick Boseman, new music and more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Entertainment Remix segment, we talk all things ‘Black ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.04.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

What it means to be Black and vegan

This week on a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” installment of “Stand Up For,” we ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.04.2022
View More