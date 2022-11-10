A flood of flowers and mementos left by fans has formed a memorial for Takeoff in Houston, Texas.

The Migos group member was tragically shot last week on Nov. 1 while he attended a private party with Quavo and several others at 810 Billiards & Bowling. Two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries when shots rang out. Authorities have yet to make an arrest in connection to the devastating incident.

Now, at the site, fans are paying their respects to the 28-year-old by lighting candles, leaving heart-shaped balloons, and posting photos of Takeoff on the business’ windows.

Takeoff Memorial In Houston Texas for those who would like to leave some flowers, pictures, or candles. #FlowersForTake 1201 San Jacinto St – Houston, TX 77002 – 3rd Floor – 810 Billards and Bowlings pic.twitter.com/c8Z3nITWBc — Jonathan AfterDark (@jruiz_afterdark) November 4, 2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, a public memorial at State Farm Arena reached capacity within hours of tickets being made available to the public. The service will be held on Friday (Nov. 11) at noon and will feature performances from Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys. Other details regarding the service have not been made public.

Today (Nov. 10) in Atlanta, fans can take advantage of the opportunity to pour out their condolences to Takeoff on a giant card in Downtown Atlanta. The card can be found less than two blocks from State Farm Arena, near the city’s SkyView Ferris wheel, until 6 p.m. The public gesture was set up by the Saving Our Sons campaign. The organization mentors and shares the harsh, deadly realities of gun violence with teens across metro Atlanta.

Hip hop has seen an uptick in gun-related deaths in recent years, leaving many to wonder if the genre has become inherently more violent and in some ways responsible for rappers being gunned down. However, Rev. Al Sharpton says people should not be so quick to blame hip hop for those deaths.

“You have a lot of people in hip hop that are very responsible, that are very creative, that help their community,” he told TMZ. He added, “We should not act like hip hop is synonymous. Those that are violent, we ought to deal with. But a thug is a thug whether they’re singing jazz, whether they’re R&B, whether they’re singing gospel. I know some preachers packing.”