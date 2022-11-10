As we continue to mourn the unfortunate passing of Takeoff, public figures from all over continue to share their sentiments on the subject of gun violence as it pertains to the genre we love called hip hop. The 28-year-old star was on the brink of reaching new heights with his craft before he was fatally shot at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston on Nov. 1. Of course, this tragic event was not taken lightly by the masses, and he will be dearly missed. The latest public figure to share his thoughts on this unfortunate matter is Rev. Al Sharpton, stating that hip hop is “not synonymous with violence.”

This Takeoff shit so weird .. I’m genuinely creeped out by the world . I cried . God bless that man’s spirit his family and friends . SUCH A TALENTED SOUL .. ion understand — SZA (@sza) November 1, 2022

TMZ caught up with the 68-year-old earlier today (Nov. 10) for his sentiments on the issue. “First of all, no one has been more on the gun violence and saying that we need to deal with things in hip hop but I remember growing up, R&B artists used to get into shootouts,” he said. To Sharpton’s point, the violence isn’t new. He truly believes that it is the rise in social media that amplifies these unfortunate incidents.

“You have a lot of people in hip hop that are very responsible, that are very creative, that help their community,” he continued. “We should not act like hip hop is synonymous. Those that are violent, we ought to deal with. But a thug is a thug whether they’re singing jazz, whether they’re R&B, whether they’re singing gospel. I know some preachers packing.”

The reverend ultimately hopes that there will be some sort of awakening when it comes to gun violence. Takeoff’s homegoing celebration will be held this Friday, Nov. 11 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena where Alicia Keys is set to perform as well.