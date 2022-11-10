Although Takeoff’s funeral is open to the public for Georgia residents, many still won’t be able to pay their final respects to the slain rapper in person. Free tickets to his Celebration of Life sold out in hours earlier this week. The service is scheduled for tomorrow (Nov. 11) at noon in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

Fans unable to obtain a ticket to the funeral can show their appreciation in other ways. Today (Nov. 10), the Saving Our Sons Campaign has a life-sized card set up for fans to sign in honor of Takeoff. Atlanta news station 11 Alive reported that the organization placed the sympathy card in Centennial Olympic Park. The giant tribute will remain in downtown Atlanta near the Ferris wheel until 6 p.m. local time. It reads, “In loving memory, always and forever” in large letters with the musician’s photo in the center.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Takeoff was tragically shot and killed on Nov. 1 while attending a private event in Houston. He and Migos group member Quavo were together when a disturbance occurred at the venue. The 28-year-old artist and two others were shot during the confusion. Local police are still investigating the incident but do not believe the gunman intentionally shot the Lawrenceville, Georgia native. Authorities continue to ask that witnesses come forward. So far, no suspects have been named and no arrests have been made.

Fans who are able to attend Takeoff’s service are encouraged to arrive early. Doors open at 11 a.m. and parking is available in a nearby lot on a first-come-first-served basis. No filming will be allowed inside the venue, and guests will have to check their phones into Yondr bags before entering. Rev. Jesse Curney III of Lilburn’s New Mercies Church will give the eulogy. “I was really sad to hear the news. [Takeoff] has been a faithful member since he was 10 years old. He and his family were active and avid supporters of the church and the community as a whole,” Curney said.