To honor Migos member Takeoff — who was tragically shot and killed on Tuesday (Nov. 1) — fans will have the opportunity to be a part of Friday’s (Nov. 11) memorial service to celebrate the 28-year-old’s life.

According to WSB-TV on Tuesday (Nov. 8), the funeral will be held at 12 p.m. ET at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. Residents of Georgia can reserve free tickets to the “Celebration of Life” service through Ticketmaster.

Motown Records and Quality Control Music released the following statement: “Takeoff was one of the most influential names in modern music whose creativity left a profound impact on music and culture as we know it today. The cherished Quality Control/Motown superstar was a part of the supergroup Migos and was a beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, and friend to so many.”

Fans are advised not to send flowers or gifts to Takeoff’s family but to donate to The Rocket Foundation, which uses community-based solutions to prevent gun violence. According to the website, the foundation was established in memory of the late rapper.

Photos and videos will be prohibited inside the event, and media will not be allowed entry. In a statement, State Farm Arena noted:”For security reasons, no gifts or arts will be allowed inside or near the venue.”

Takeoff was gunned down outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. He was the youngest of the trio Migos and is often related as the most laid back member. The Grammy Award-nominated rap group rose to fame almost a decade ago with their 2013 single “Versace,” which gained more popularity after a Drake remix. In 2016, Migos’ “Bad and Boujee” became a viral hit and peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 the following year, making it the first No. 1 single for both the group and their collaborator Lil Uzi Vert. As of July, the song has accumulated 809 million Spotify plays.