LeBron James is just as stunned as everyone else after learning of Takeoff’s sudden and devastating passing earlier this week.

As previously reported by REVOLT, news broke during the early morning hours on Tuesday (Nov. 1) that the Migos rapper was fatally shot. The 28-year-old Grammy-winning rapper was at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston with Quavo and several others when shots rang out.

Soon after, it was confirmed that the Gwinnett County native sustained two fatal gunshot wounds: one to the head and another in the torso. He was declared dead at the scene. Quavo’s assistant and at least one other person also sustained minor injuries.

On Sunday (Nov. 6), King James shared a post ahead of today’s basketball game that featured a photo of himself and a close-up image of Takeoff. Both men donned black suits, white button-up shirts, shades, and a diamond-encrusted Jesus piece. In the caption, James wrote, “If you know me any, then you know how much I love @yrntakeoff!! Still doesn’t feel real to me! Rest in Paradise Rocket Man.”

He also changed his avatar to a photo of the slain artist. Similarly, Migos group member Offset did the same, changing his Instagram avatar to a photo of Takeoff on Nov. 2. He and Quavo have yet to make any public statements addressing the tragedy.

For more than a decade, Migos has influenced rap flows and trends in hip-hop. They burst onto the scene in 2013 with their hit “Versace.” From there, the trio seemed almost unstoppable, dropping hit after hit, including tracks like “Bad and Boujee,” “MotorSport,” “Walk It Talk It,” and “Stir Fry.”

Quavo and Takeoff recently ventured away from the trio to work together as the duo Unc & Phew. Their EP, Only Built for Infinity Links, dropped in October. The video for their second single, “Messy,” was released the day before the terrible tragedy unfolded.

See LeBron James’ tribute post for Takeoff for yourself below.