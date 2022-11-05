For the first time publicly, Lil Baby has addressed the passing of his labelmate Takeoff. On Saturday (Nov. 5), the “Emotionally Scarred” rapper shared that he was still in shock after learning the 28-year-old artist had been fatally shot.

The quietest member of the hip-hop trio Migos was killed at a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling on Tuesday (Nov. 1). Two other victims, one of whom has been identified as Quavo’s assistant, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Takeoff’s groupmate, Quavo, also attended the party but did not suffer any physical injuries in the melee.

The police believe at least two people opened fire. At this time, though, authorities have yet to make any arrests or publicly identify any suspects. You can view Baby’s tweet below.

I Ain’t think I would ever see no shit like this…. Long Live Takeoff — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) November 5, 2022

“I Ain’t think I would ever see no s**t like this…. Long Live Takeoff,” Baby tweeted. On Instagram, he shared a throwback photo himself and Takeoff. He captioned it, “One of the coolest n**gas ever!! No matter what, anytime we see each other it’s always ‘I love ya. I’m proud of ya!!’ I Hate This For You Dawg.”

The slain ad-lib king’s uncle, Quavo, has yet to post anything on social media about the heartbreaking incident.

Last month, Baby addressed rumors that he had beef with the Migos members. When the popular rap group seemingly disbanded, Takeoff and Quavo teamed up to form the rapping duo Unc & Phew. The video for the pair’s latest single, “Messy,” dropped the day before the fatal shooting.

When the record first dropped last month, hip-hop fans thought it served as a springboard for Huncho to take jabs at Baby. But the It’s Only Me emcee said that could not be further from the truth.

“Hell nah. I be wanting to comment on that type of stuff, but I just feel like when I comment on something, it just make[s] it bigger,” Baby told 97.9 Jamz in an interview on Oct. 18. Speculation surrounding potential turmoil between the Quality Control artists began circulating online when fans read too much into his song “Stand On It.”

See Lil Baby’s heartfelt Instagram post below.