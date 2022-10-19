Lil Baby is laying the rumors that he has beef with Migos to rest.

During an appearance on 97.9 Jamz on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the Atlanta native cleared up any notion that there is any underlying issue between him and the members of the rap group after fans speculated that he directed shots at them in his new “Stand On It” track. “Hell nah,” said Lil Baby. “I be wanting to comment on that type of stuff, but I just feel like when I comment on something, it just make[s] it bigger.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Lil Baby’s third studio album, It’s Only Me, just touched down last Friday (Oct. 14). The new tape features 23 songs and collabs with fellow emcees like Future, Young Thug, Gunna, Nardo Wick, EST Gee, and more. Following the success of his second project, My Turn, the 27-year-old revealed that his prices for hopping on other people’s songs has gone up. “I don’t even be doing features no more,” said “Drip Too Hard” emcee in a previous interview. “But like $300,000, $350,000, $250,000, something like that.”

The “Bigger Picture” lyricist also shared that he stays off the radar when working on new music. “I ain’t been doing features lately,” he revealed. “Like now, I’m about to put out an album, but if I don’t got an album or nothing going on, [it’s] like, why not?”

When it comes to social media, Lil Baby also explained that he rarely sees the chatter. “First of all, I really don’t see s**t on the internet,” he said. “Like people send me s**t and I be wanting to comment, but then I be feeling like that’s gon’ make it, like, even more.” He also doubled down that there is no bad blood between him, Offset, Takeoff or Quavo. “They know I ain’t got nothing going on with them.”