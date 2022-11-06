The devastating passing of Takeoff has struck a visceral nerve in those who are mourning his loss. News of the rapper being fatally shot has left some fans in disbelief, but for his family, the pain has been nearly impossible to endure.

Tributes for the artist, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, have flooded social media since he passed away on Nov. 1. One, in particular, was shared by a family member named Cheylon Bradford, who offered a glimpse into some of Takeoff’s childhood memories and touched on the grief she and her loved ones are facing during this difficult time.

“Lord Have Mercy on my Family! We are hurting but I know you and only you will get us thru this,” Bradford wrote. “Our Kirksnick is Gone. We love you Kirksnick and you will be forever in Our Hearts!” Bradford attached nine images in the post, including the emcee’s school photos and other images showing Takeoff with family members like his uncle and groupmate Quavo.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the Migos group member was one of three people wounded in a shooting that broke out at a private party in Houston. Takeoff suffered two fatal gunshot wounds; the other two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Several of the Migos star’s industry peers have paid their respects online. His Quality Control labelmate, Lil Baby, broke his silence on Saturday (Nov. 5), tweeting, “I Ain’t think I would ever see no s**t like this…. Long Live Takeoff.” In a second post, Baby posted a throwback image of him and Takeoff. In part, he captioned the flick, “No matter what anytime we see each other it’s always I love ya I’m proud of ya!!”

In Atlanta, fans gathered at Club Drive Park on Friday (Nov. 4), where they released balloons in his honor at a candlelight vigil. The family has yet to release any details regarding a public memorial service.

See some of Takeoff’s childhood photos below.