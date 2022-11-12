Quavo’s tribute to Takeoff proves their bond was always deeper than music and their familial ties.

On Saturday (Nov. 12), Quavo paid tribute to his nephew in an Instagram post that evoked both humor and heartbreak. In his message, Quavo reflected on the duo’s days growing up, how they always supported each other, and how they dared to dream big together. It was the first time the 31-year-old posted on the platform since Takeoff was tragically shot on Nov. 1.

In the three-part post, Huncho remembers the Migos group member as the quietest but most attentive person in the room. He wrote that Take “paid attention to everything” and that he’s “always been like that.”

Elsewhere, the Migos member said he’s struggled to fully express all that Takeoff meant to him. “Now I finally get it… You are OUR angel,” Quavo wrote. “I’m proud to be ya UNCLE. I’m proud we saw the world and done things we couldn’t ever imagine together.”

“Me and u knew we gon always be with each other for life… We gon see each other again. I love you with all my heart. I’ll never leave you,” Quavo continued. “I guess God jus ain’t need my help.”

The “Flip the Switch” rapper concluded his emotional message by pleading with Take to ask God what he needed to do to reunite with him again. He added: “In a place where there’s no pain, no demons, no jealousy, no envy, no greed. Whatever we have to do God to be at the place of paradise send us the tools now cuz we wanna be with Take.”

On Friday (Nov. 11), fans gathered with Takeoff’s family and friends in Atlanta to say their final farewells to the rapper in a public memorial service. After the service, the 28-year-old’s casket did a final lap through the city, footage of which was captured by his adoring fans on social media.

For those interested in continuing to spread Takeoff’s legacy, his family has asked that donations be made to The Rocket Foundation. The nonprofit is working with multiple programs to stop gun violence. To donate, click here.

View Quavo’s touching letter to Takeoff and childhood photos of them together in the posts below.

