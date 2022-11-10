Takeoff is being remembered as a quiet but impactful musical force by his adoring legion of friends and industry peers.

The hip hop community came to know him as one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos. However, as the group’s popularity grew and their list of collaborators expanded, only a few people were fortunate enough to know the man behind some of Migos’ standout lyrics and ad-libs.

Megaproducer Drumma Boy recently spoke with Baller Alert, where he reflected on his time working with the rap trio and the lasting impression the emcee had on him. When he spoke of Lawrenceville, Georgia native, Drumma said he “always pushed you to be the best that you could be. Takeoff was that guy you could talk to. He challenged you and was always a team player.”

When it came to the dynamic of the group, Drumma said the trio, who are all related, shared a true brotherhood. “He might’ve been quiet and not too outspoken, but he had a vision,” he told the outlet in a Nov. 9 interview. The multiplatinum producer worked with the Migos on their record “Look At My Dab” and their EP Back to the Bando.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 28-year-old was fatally wounded when shots rang out at a private party in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 1. He suffered injuries to the head, torso, and arm. Two other people sustained non-fatal wounds.

Drumma continued, “People were just getting ready to see who he was going to become. This is an unfortunate situation, man. This is a big L for hip hop, Atlanta, and the trap community. Takeoff had an energy that you could not replace.”

The hitmaker added that the Quality Control artist’s energy has already influenced the next generation of musicians and that he will never be forgotten. Tomorrow (Nov. 11), Georgia fans and the slain rapper’s loved ones will gather at State Farm Arena in Atlanta for a public memorial service.

See Drumma’s tribute below.