Earlier this morning (Nov. 1), reports confirmed that Takeoff was shot and killed in a heated game of dice in Houston, Texas. Though the details of his death are still surfacing, fans, peers, and the hip hop community are starting to share their reactions to the tragic news.

Ebro Darden of HOT 97 shared a tweet to show love to the late emcee. “My good brother @1YoungTakeoff, you are loved,” wrote the veteran media personality. “The Universe will protect you on your journey, beloved. You spread love and kept chill at all times. In your memory, we will try to do the same.”

Lloyd Banks also sent support to the “Hotel Lobby” rapper. His tweet reads, “Rest In Peace Takeoff. My condolences to his family and close friends, very dope artist gone too soon.”

Desiigner was on Instagram Live as he was processing the unfortunate news. “I can’t even call [Quavo], I can’t even call Offset,” he said through tears. “I can’t call none of these n***as. Yo, Durrell. I’m done. I can’t live like this no more.”

According to the initial report, local officials were first notified of the shooting “shortly after 2:30 a.m.” Takeoff was at a bowling alley in Houston where the aforementioned dice game was taking place.

In October, Takeoff shared his last album Only Built For Infinity Links, which was a joint project with Quavo. The body of work spanned 18 tracks and included appearances from Gucci Man, Birdman, Young Thug, Gunna, and more.

You can view more reactions from the hip hop community following Takeoff’s death below. REVOLT will continue updating as more people find out the news.

My good brother @1YoungTakeoff you are loved. The Universe will protect you on your journey beloved. You spread love and kept chill at all times. In your memory we will try to do the same. — Kojo Ebro Odogwu (@oldmanebro) November 1, 2022

REST IN PARADISE TAKEOFF!!!! FUCK MAN!! THIS SHIT JUST HIT HARD AND IM TRYNA GRASP WORDS TO SAY BUT I CAN’T!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rb5GrByV8V — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) November 1, 2022

Rest In Peace Takeoff 🙏🏽 my condolences 💐 to his family and close friends,very dope artist gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/lNqkkNzzAx — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) November 1, 2022

rip takeoff 🙏🏼 — RUSS (@russdiemon) November 1, 2022

RIP Takeoff 🥺❤️ — MONALEO 🩸 (@themonaleo) November 1, 2022