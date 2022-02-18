By Regina Cho
  /  02.18.2022

Just before the year came to a close, Desiigner unloaded some honest thoughts with his new release “Letter To Ye.” The song is dedicated to Kanye West, who he had publicly worked closely with due to G.O.O.D. Music ties. He now makes his swift return to continue his streak of consistency. Today (Feb. 18), he links up with Tank God to reveal their brand new single “Put Her On.” On the track, the two ride the melodic beat as they spit their verses about

I put her on game, she love my game (She love my game), underneath these scars is so much pain (So much pain)/ These n***as switch up, don’t remain the same (Remain the same), I can’t believe what they’d do for the fame (Do)/ I swear fuck ’em, I’ma just do my thing/ N***as they don’t wanna go to practice, but they’ll play the game (Play the game)/ They wanna get me back in my feelings, they wanna gang bang, ever since I started gettin’ that money, they started hatin’ (They started hatin’) baby girl

After taking somewhat of a musical hiatus, Desiigner has been relatively active these last few months. He has recently shared like “Molly,” “Get Back,” and “I’m Ready.” Over the past few years, the Brooklyn star has been peppering the world with loose singles, including “Timmy Turner,” “Outlet,” “Survivor,” “Liife” with Gucci Mane, and “Overseas” with Lil Pump. The aforementioned “Molly” was the first single that followed the EP Diamonds Forever, which was released back in July and contains the two tracks “Soup” and “In My Ways.” His only full-length projectNew English, was released back in 2016 and saw 14 tracks with assists from Pusha T, Mekado, and King Savage.

Be sure to press play on Desiigner’s brand new single “Put Her On” featuring Tank God.

