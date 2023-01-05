On Wednesday (Jan. 4), KHOU 11 confirmed that Patrick Clark, the man charged with the murder of Migos star Takeoff, was released on a $1 million bond. The 33-year-old is now required to wear a GPS tracker while on house arrest. He will also undergo drug testing and is banned from being in possession of guns, drugs, and alcohol as he awaits his next court date, expected to be in March.

As reported by REVOLT, Clark’s legal team, led by Letitia Quinones, previously attempted to have his original $2 million bail lowered to $300,000, which was denied. In addition, prosecutors raised concerns about Clark’s financial assets while also deeming him a possible flight risk, which Quinones denied during a press conference:

“We complied with every requirement that the judge asked of us, only to be told today that [the bond] would not be lowered. So yes, we are very disappointed. We disagree. And frankly, we’re very surprised.”

Back in November 2022, Takeoff was tragically shot and killed at the age of 28 in Houston’s 810 Billiards & Bowling establishment. Two others, Quavo’s reported associate, Joshua “Wash” Washington, and an unnamed woman, also suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result. A few weeks later, 22-year-old Joshua Cameron was apprehended in connection to Takeoff’s death. Clark was detained the following month after investigators accused the DJ and promoter of being the gunman behind the fatal shot. According to Quinones, her client is innocent in the matter:

“The fight is not over. We do believe without a shadow of a doubt that when the time comes, we will be able to show Mr. Clark’s innocence in this. I think something has been lost with all the hype and all the tragedy that’s involved in this offense, and that’s Mr. Clark is presumed innocent.”