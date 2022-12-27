The man accused of shooting and killing Migos member Takeoff could be released from jail this week. As previously reported by REVOLT, 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark was taken into custody in connection to the Nov. 1 death of the rap star.

According to local news station ABC 13, Clark appeared before Judge Josh Hill in a Houston courtroom today (Dec. 27) in an attempt to have his bond lowered. The amount was initially set at $2 million, but the suspect’s lawyers were able to get it reduced by half. During today’s appearance, Clark’s defense team asked the judge to go even lower to an amount near $300,000. The outlet noted that if his attorneys are able to have their request honored, the 33-year-old could be released “within 24 to 48 hours.” Throughout the process, he maintained his innocence involving Takeoff’s death.

Clark has reportedly struggled to keep up with the mounting legal fees. Earlier this month, he asked the judge if he could be granted $5,000 in order to hire a private investigator to prove his innocence. During today’s court hearing, his lawyers informed Hill that the suspect’s family would sell their Houston-area home as collateral if that would allow him to bond out of jail. According to the news station, a local bail bondsman named Mark Metze said Clark’s family has already spoken with him about co-signing the paperwork. A separate hearing to discuss the bond is scheduled for tomorrow (Dec. 28) morning.

ABC 13 added that Clark was caught on video firing his weapon at the event where Takeoff was shot and killed. In addition to the footage, fingerprints from a wine bottle the suspect was in possession of were used to connect him to the crime. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner previously asserted that the “Stir Fry” artist was an innocent bystander at a private party at the time of the tragic incident.