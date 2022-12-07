On Dec. 2, the man accused of fatally shooting Migos member Takeoff was arrested and charged with murder. During a press conference, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner identified 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark as the suspect.

Today (Dec. 7), news broke that Takeoff’s alleged killer reportedly asked the judge if he could have $5,000. According to Fox 2, Clark is doing all he can to try to clear his name and wants to use the money to hire a private investigator. His bond is currently set at $2 million and earlier this week, his attorneys asked the court if the amount could be lowered. On Monday (Dec. 5), KHOU 11 shared that before the suspect’s arrest, he was accused of trying to flee the country. A passport and a large amount of money were found in his possession. “That’s something that was pre-planned and it was canceled before he was arrested. I think that’s important. He wasn’t trying to go anywhere,” his defense attorney Letitia Quinones claimed.

Clark has maintained that he is not guilty of killing Takeoff but says he does not have enough money to prove he is innocent. Court documents state that the suspect’s family has exhausted their finances by hiring lawyers who are already working on his case for a reduced rate. Clark informed the judge that a private investigator would be willing to take on the task for a reduced rate of $85 per hour as well. His attorneys are hoping that the high-profile case won’t impact his sentencing. “So, we just ask that everyone keep an [open] mind and let the system and constitution do its part; and that is right now, he’s innocent until proven guilty,” Quinones said.

During last week’s press conference announcing the arrest, Finner reiterated that Takeoff had nothing to do with the shooting that claimed his life. “The event was a private party. There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterward outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting,” the chief explained. “I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed. He was an innocent bystander,” he added.