By Angel Saunders
  /  11.11.2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, late last month, President Joe Biden announced that American college graduates could receive student loan forgiveness assistance in as soon as “two weeks.” Yesterday (Nov. 10), a Texas federal judge blocked the request and even called it illegal.

Since the 2020 election, there have been talks of Biden possibly canceling or reducing student loan debt. His latest announcement was the closest borrowers had been to seeing that dream become a reality. Federal Judge Mark Pittman, who was nominated by Biden’s predecessor, Former President Donald Trump, is responsible for the block. “The program is thus an unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power and must be vacated,” Pittman stated. “In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone,” he added.

Following Pittman’s decision, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “We strongly disagree with the District Court’s ruling on our student debt relief program.” The Justice Department also plans to appeal the verdict. In the meantime, Americans are not happy with the recent events. “Biden knew he couldn’t ‘forgive’ your student loan debt. He lied for votes knowing it would get thrown out in court!” one person tweeted.

Others came up with their own solution to the problem: “Can we come together and sue the judges/people suing President Biden for student loan forgiveness???” Another wrote, “I’ve just decided to forgive myself [and] not pay a single dime of my student loans.” Some users noted the hypocrisy in the government allocating funds to nearly everything but helping its citizens get ahead in life.

“You can spend trillions of dollars on guns, bullets, rockets, bail out billion-dollar corporations, send money to foreign nations, forgive millions in PPP loans but #studentloanforgiveness is where you draw the line lol,” a person tweeted. We will continue to keep an eye out for new developments.

