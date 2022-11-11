As previously reported by REVOLT, late last month, President Joe Biden announced that American college graduates could receive student loan forgiveness assistance in as soon as “two weeks.” Yesterday (Nov. 10), a Texas federal judge blocked the request and even called it illegal.

Since the 2020 election, there have been talks of Biden possibly canceling or reducing student loan debt. His latest announcement was the closest borrowers had been to seeing that dream become a reality. Federal Judge Mark Pittman, who was nominated by Biden’s predecessor, Former President Donald Trump, is responsible for the block. “The program is thus an unconstitutional exercise of Congress’s legislative power and must be vacated,” Pittman stated. “In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone,” he added.

BREAKING: Federal judge rules Biden's plan to cancel hundreds of billions of dollars in student loan debt is unconstitutional and must be vacated – Reuters — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) November 11, 2022

Following Pittman’s decision, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “We strongly disagree with the District Court’s ruling on our student debt relief program.” The Justice Department also plans to appeal the verdict. In the meantime, Americans are not happy with the recent events. “Biden knew he couldn’t ‘forgive’ your student loan debt. He lied for votes knowing it would get thrown out in court!” one person tweeted.

Others came up with their own solution to the problem: “Can we come together and sue the judges/people suing President Biden for student loan forgiveness???” Another wrote, “I’ve just decided to forgive myself [and] not pay a single dime of my student loans.” Some users noted the hypocrisy in the government allocating funds to nearly everything but helping its citizens get ahead in life.

“You can spend trillions of dollars on guns, bullets, rockets, bail out billion-dollar corporations, send money to foreign nations, forgive millions in PPP loans but #studentloanforgiveness is where you draw the line lol,” a person tweeted. We will continue to keep an eye out for new developments.

See related posts below.

All ya happy that the canceling #studentloanforgiveness are weird asf. Ya mad at people getting an opportunity for some financial relief like it wasn’t you’re generation who instilled the whole “go to college if you want a good life” bs — José (@_JDPR) November 11, 2022

Biden knew he couldn’t “forgive”your student loan debt….. He lied for votes knowing it would get thrown out in court! — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) November 11, 2022

Biden should extend the payment pause until the end of his term. He should also set the APR at 0%. Let private loans refinance into loan that will qualify. Basically extend what has been done already. #studentloanforgiveness #studentdebtrelief — Yes. It has two k’s. (@erikka2ks08) November 11, 2022

Can we come together and sue the judges/people suing president Biden for student loan forgiveness??? — 7:32 🧧 (@kgold_) November 11, 2022

I love how it’s fine to spend billions and trillions of dollars on banks and bombs, but god forbid we help students drowning in debt. What a scandal that is. #studentloanforgiveness — Jessilyn Harper (@jessilyn_harper) November 11, 2022

Big billion dollar corporate bail out: Good Student loan debt relief for broke college kids/grads: bad Women’s right to abortion in the womb: bad Buy machine guns that unalive kids once out of womb: good America in a nutshell. #studentloanforgiveness — ツ (@ThatNecaElectro) November 11, 2022

“Christians” having an issue with people receiving debt forgiveness is peak irony. That’s the foundation of your entire religion. #studentloanforgiveness — Mohamed Amribet (@Amribet19) November 11, 2022

How miserable of a person do you have to be to take a victory lap on social media because millions of people no longer have access to what could have been a life changing debt relief policy. #studentloanforgiveness — Overeacting Cy (@overeactingCY) November 11, 2022