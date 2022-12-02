A man suspected in the shooting death of rapper Takeoff has been arrested.

On Friday (Dec. 2), Houston Police Chief Troy Finner announced during a press conference that they’ve arrested 33-year-old Patrick Xavier Clark and charged him with murder. “We lost a good man,” Finner said before he thanked Takeoff’s family for their patience throughout the investigation.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a private event in a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. An argument over a dice game led to the incident. Two others were hit by the gunfire, but, luckily, they survived.

According to Sgt. Michael Burrow, Takeoff was not a part of the argument. “The event was a private party. There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterward outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting,” he said at Friday’s press conference. “I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed. He was an innocent bystander.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner & Chief @TroyFinner provides an update in the fatal shooting of Kirsnick Khari Ball (Takeoff). https://t.co/0YAEbw91tR — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 2, 2022

BOOKING PHOTO: Cameron Joshua, 22, charged with felony possession of a weapon. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/lsN0NBv9nj — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 2, 2022

“I will say that too many young men — and I will be more specific — too many young men of color are killing other young men. This has to stop,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

On Nov. 11, the “Last Memory” rapper’s family, friends, and fans attended a “Celebration of Life” for him held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The funeral service featured performances by singers Chlöe Bailey, Justin Bieber, and more. Takeoff was only 28 years old. He was Quavo’s nephew and Offset’s cousin. In 2008, they came together to form their rap group, Migos.