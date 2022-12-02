Last night (Dec. 1), Offset hit the stage for the first time since the untimely death of his fellow Migos group member Takeoff. The performance was during Miami’s Art Basel and the “Clout” rapper’s wife, Cardi B, was right by his side.

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Nov. 1, Takeoff passed away after being shot at a private bowling event in Houston. Local authorities have revealed that they do not believe the 28-year-old was the intended target, and there is still an active investigation to determine who the gunman is. Last night’s performance was at E11EVEN, a club in Miami that often features trapeze dancers, burlesque entertainment, DJs and live shows. Offset documented the trip on his Instagram Stories and included a video of a small plane advertising his appearance with a banner. Videos surfaced online from the event and showed the artist and his DJ playing multiple Migos tracks. Both gave shoutouts to Takeoff.

Earlier this week, Cardi shared audio on social media discussing how hard life has been since Takeoff’s death. “We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy,” she said during the recording. The “WAP” musician continued, “I feel like if I talk about — the incident’s so desensitized — how we really feel, like what motherf**kers really been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy.’” After stating that she and her family are not a charity case, the New York native added that it’s been difficult cheering Offset up since suffering from such a tremendous loss.

“No lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile,” she noted. “Seeing him randomly cry. Seeing him try to distract his mind. Completely… schedule’s been changing. Trying to keep up with work after everything that he been going through these past couple of weeks,” Cardi added before sternly requesting that online trolls stop harassing those affected by the tragedy. Since the shooting, Offset has shared several posts online expressing his grief. “Not a day go by, man. This s**t still unreal to me,” he wrote on Instagram along with an old video of Takeoff last week.

See related posts below.

Cardi B speaks on feeling hopeless trying to help Offset after the passing of his cousin Takeoff.💔🕊️ “I been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, he no longer smiles… seeing him randomly cry.. I am heartbroken” pic.twitter.com/1lskk52aVr — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) November 28, 2022

Cardi B and Offset first club appearance since losing Takeoff pic.twitter.com/AkVzuzW3UY — DeMarko (@freakymarko) December 2, 2022

Migos (Offset Takeoff Quavo) perform Type Shit with Cardi B @ Summer Jam 2021 pic.twitter.com/CPd126RCux — Aa (@BOBAlNEVIDS) December 1, 2022

the way Cardi B is talking about how hopeless she feels bc Offset hasn't been the same since the tragedy is so sad… i don't think we talk enough about how hard it is to seeing your s/o lose someone they love & it feels like there's nothing you can do to help, heal them, etc.. — spicebae (@spicebae_) November 29, 2022