Photo: Johnny Nunez | Getty Images
By DJ First Class
  /  11.28.2022

Cardi B has revealed she feels hopeless comforting her grieving husband, Offset, after the tragic death of his cousin Takeoff. The Migos member was just 28 when he was shot and killed earlier this month outside of a Houston bowling alley. Cardi, 30, who has been married to Offset since 2017, shared that the couple’s hearts have been so heavy as they negotiate their future without Takeoff. “We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy,” she said. “I feel like if I talk about — the internet’s so desensitized — how we really feel, what motherf**kers really been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy.’”

“We don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case, but no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy, trying to make him crack a smile,” Cardi shared in the Neighborhood Talk clip. The multiplatinum, Grammy award-winning hitmaker spoke of the pain of seeing her husband randomly cry before attempting to distract his mind as he grieves the loss of his cousin. She even went on to add that people are starting to feel more comfortable trying to be funny in regards to their suffering.

Offset previously revealed the depth of his sorrow over losing Takeoff as he broke his silence in an emotional message. “Dear Take, the pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time,” he said.

Although Takeoff is not here with us physically, his legacy will forever live on.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Cardi B
Offset
Takeoff

